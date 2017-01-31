January 31, 2017 - 4:15pm
Minor injury rollover accident reported in Alexander
A one-vehicle, minor injury rollover accident is reported in the area of 1940 Hickox Road, Alexander.
Alexander Fire and ambulance responding.
A one-vehicle, minor injury rollover accident is reported in the area of 1940 Hickox Road, Alexander.
Alexander Fire and ambulance responding.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments