Mother of twins who died in fire pleads guilty to endangering welfare of child

The 25-year-old mother who left her twin sons home alone in their State Street home the night of May 20 when a fire broke out taking their lives entered a guilty plea in Batavia Town Court today to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Michael and Micah Gard were left alone while Heather Ace went out to meet with friends and by her own statement later to police took the opportunity to smoke marijuana and drink an alcoholic beverage.

Her mother called her frantically that night to tell her about the fire and Ace rushed home in hysterics, according to reports.

With her guilty plea, Ace faces a sentence of either probation or a year in jail.

Via our news partner WBTA.