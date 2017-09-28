Motorcycle ride, 5K, Harvest Supper, disco party all on YCWA's calendar

Press release:

The countdown is on for several exciting happenings that will help to launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month at YWCA of Genesee County.

A motorcycle ride, 5K, Harvest Supper and disco party are events that begin this weekend and move through October.

“We’re thrilled to be able to highlight the heavy topic of domestic violence with some upbeat, family-friendly events that help to pull the community together for a great cause,” YWCA Executive Director Jeanne Walton said.

“We never want to lose sight of those affected by domestic violence, and these events complement the programs and services that we offer year-round.”

There are only four days until bikers of all kinds take to the road for a 90-mile Kickstands Up for Domestic Violence Awareness trip through Genesee, Wyoming and Livingston counties.

Riders pay $20 for the map and a chicken barbecue, and passengers pay just $5 more, meal included. There will be a silent auction with everything from a basket of edible treats and salon gift certificates to motorcycle-related goods.

Kickstands are up at 1 p.m. Saturday at YWCA, 301 North St., Batavia, for the start of this event.

In seven days, runners and walkers will take to the streets for the second annual Stiletto & Sneaker 5K. The USA Track and Field certified race will be followed with awards by age category, a purple celebration with a powder toss, lantern release, cotton candy and snow cones, a balloon artist and a brief message in support of victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The 5K takes off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at YWCA. Registration is $30 for individuals and $40 for teams of up to 10 middle and high school students.

Meanwhile, for those looking for a hearty meal of local produce, the Harvest Supper will serve up an array of succulent dishes from 4 to 7 p.m. that same evening. Culled from local farms and agricultural producers, the menu includes bean and kale soup, beef stew, zucchini bread, roasted potatoes, sausage with peppers and onions, roast chicken, pumpkin bars, apple crisp with fresh whipped cream and hot mulled cider.