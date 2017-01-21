'Move Over' law expanded to protect volunteer firefighters

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) today announced an expansion of the “Move Over” Law designed to protect our police, tow trucks, emergency vehicles and now volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers.

The law, which has already been in effect for a number of years, requires drivers to move over one lane to give room and provide safety for first responders attending to a car accident, law enforcement stop or disabled vehicle.

“Anytime we can provide a safer environment for our selfless and dedicated first responders to do their job it is a good thing,” Hawley said. “Volunteer firefighters and emergency responders dedicate an extraordinary amount of time to protect and save the lives of residents in their community, many of whom are usually strangers.”

“Highways and high-speed roads are all dangerous places for police and emergency vehicles to operate with little room on the shoulder, so providing this extra space minimizes risk and will provide them the peace of mind that other drivers are a safe distance away,” Hawley said. “I applaud this expansion of the law and, as always, hope our men and women in blue and all first responders are safe while out there making Western New York a better place.”