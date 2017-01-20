Muckdogs announce field staff for 2017 season

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs, the Single-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins, have announced their manager and coaching staff for the 2017 season. This year’s squad will be led by manager Mike Jacobs, pitching coach Jason Erickson, hitting coach Rigoberto Silverio, coach TJ Gamba, and athletic trainer Eric Reigelsberger.

Mike Jacobs, a former Marlins first baseman from 2006-08, returns to the Marlins organization for his first stint as a professional coach and Manager of Batavia. Jacobs was drafted in the 28th round of the 1999 First-Year Player Draft by the New York Mets. He made his MLB debut with the Mets on August 21, 2005, hitting a three-run pinch-hit home run against Washington in his first MLB at-bat. He was then acquired by the Marlins on November 23, 2005, along with Yusmeiro Petit in exchange for Carlos Delgado. Jacobs enjoyed a seven-year MLB career and an 18-year professional career. Jacobs resides in Chula Vista, CA with his wife, Vanessa, and four daughters: Havana, Isabella, Sophia, and Juliana.

Jason Erickson begins his first season with the Marlins organization as pitching coach of Batavia, following nearly four years in the Player Development department with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Erickson was selected by Pittsburgh in the 24th round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Washington and went to play three seasons in the Pirates’ Minor League system. He finished with a 15-10 record and 3.94 ERA in 81 games (31 starts) over the three-year span.

Rigoberto Silverio returns to Batavia, following a one-year stint as hitting coach for the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Silverio served as Batavia’s hitting coach from 2014-15. The 2017 campaign marks his ninth year in the Marlins organization. Prior to his time with the Muckdogs, Silverio spent two seasons as a coach for Jupiter (2012-13). He spent his first three seasons with the organization as a coach for the Jamestown Jammers. In five seasons in the Marlins farm system, the former infielder was a career .243 hitter in 225 games.

TJ Gamba will return for his second season as a coach for Batavia. He also played for Batavia during the 1986 season. Gamba grew up in Auburn, NY and went onto to play baseball at Ithaca College. He was drafted in the 22nd round of the 1986 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Cleveland Indians and played in the Indians organization for three seasons. He later coached Auburn High School and led the Maroons to the 2010 Section III, Class AA championship.

Eric Reigelsberger returns for his third season as athletic trainer for Batavia. He joined the Marlins organization after two years at Wichita State University, where he served as a Graduate Assistant Athletic Trainer for the baseball and cross country teams. He also completed athletic training internships with the New York Mets and the St. Louis Rams. Reigelsberger received his Master of Education in Sport Management at Wichita State University and his Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Central Methodist University. He resides in Wichita, Kansas.