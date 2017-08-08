Muckdogs announce youth baseball clinic

Press release:

Join us at Dwyer Stadium August 30th for our youth baseball clinic!

Kids ages 6-14 will receive a day of on-field instruction from the Muckdogs players and coaches on August 30th from 9 am – 1 pm. Children will learn from the pros in the areas of hitting, fielding, pitching, catching, base running and bunting. Then later that evening, campers will be able to come back to Dwyer for a private autograph signing with the team 30 minutes before the gates open (5:30 pm) and then be recognized on the field prior to the Muckdogs game vs. the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Cleveland Indians affiliate).

Campers will also receive a special t-shirt not available in the team store, a clinic photo, two tickets to the August 30th game, as well as lunch, all for only $40. Registration forms are available at Dwyer Stadium and online at muckdogs.com. Space is limited and all registrations and payments must be turned in by Monday, August 21st.