Muckdogs announce youth baseball clinic

Youth Baseball Clinic provides an opportunity to learn from the pros and enjoy exclusive perks as a clinic participant.

The Batavia Muckdogs (Class A Short Season Affiliate of the Miami Marlins) and Genesee County’s only professional sports franchise have announced the return of the popular Youth Baseball Clinic. The 2018 clinic will take place on Saturday, August 25th from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Dwyer Stadium. The clinic is open to children ages 6 – 14 and will feature a day full of on-field instruction under the leadership of Muckdogs Manager and former Major League Baseball All-Star Mike Jacobs. The clinic will also provide instruction for youth baseball players from current Muckdogs coaches and players. The clinic will cover baseball fundamentals and will allow participants the chance to learn various aspects of the game in individual stations and drills. The cost of the clinic is $50.00 per child and includes additional perks and the chance to take the field with the team for the National Anthem prior to the 7:05 game vs. Williamsport (Phillies) that evening. Registration forms are due on Thursday, Aug 24th and available at Dwyer Stadium Mon-Fri during normal business hours or you can register your child by calling 585-483- DOGS (3647). Space is limited.

Clinic Highlights and Schedule of Events

Check-in will begin at Dwyer Stadium on August 25th at 9:30 with the clinic beginning at 10 am. On-field instruction will take place from 10 am until 1 pm. Lunch will be provided following the clinic. All participants will receive a camp t-shirt and Muckdogs logo baseball. In addition, each child will receive a ticket to the 7:05 Muckdogs game that evening as they host the Williamsport Crosscutters (Phillies). Clinic participants will be welcomed to enter the ballpark early at 5:30 pm for a private autograph session with the team. Clinic participants will then be recognized on-field before joining the Muckdogs for the National Anthem. Participants will be required to bring their own glove, bat, plastic or rubber cleats and should wear athletic clothing.