May 24, 2018 - 10:58am

Muckdogs season tickets holders encouraged to renew by June 1

posted by Howard B. Owens in muckdogs, batavia, news, sports, baseball.

This week, the Batavia Muckdogs, after a delay caused by the change in ownership and management, started selling season tickets but with the season fast approaching season ticket holders are encouraged to renew their seat reservations by June 1.

Unrenewed season tickets will go on public sale June 1.

Season ticket holders who haven't renewed should visit the Muckdog's ticket office at Dwyer Stadium to renew before June 1.

General Admission season and single-game tickets are on sale as well.

"Overall the Muckdogs are pleased with the renewals and are looking forward to a fantastic 2018 season at Dwyer Stadium," said General Manager Dave Chase.

The home opener is June 18. Gates open at 6 p.m. and first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

