April 7, 2017 - 12:49am

Multiple alarms sounding at Yancey's Fancy in Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, news.

What started out as a single alarm of fire is now multiple alarms sounding at the Yancey's Fancy manufacturing plant in Pembroke, including in the boiler room.

The address 8818 Brickhouse Corners Drive.

Pembroke Fire and Indian Falls fire were initially dispatched. Once more alarms sounded, Newstead Fire was dispatched. Corfu Fire has been put on standby.

UPDATE 12:50 a.m.: A chief on scene said the alarm box shows only alarm sounding. Several employees are on scene and there is no sign of fire. The boiler room has been checked, nothing showing.  All equipment can standby in quarters.

UPDATE 12:53 a.m.: Corfu and Newstead can go back in service. A chief is on scene awaiting the arrival of a company rep for further investigation, but there's nothing showing.

UPDATE 1:12 a.m.: Faulty smoke head. Pembroke assignment back in service.

