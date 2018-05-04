Online News. Community Views.

May 4, 2018 - 1:26pm

Music and visual arts popular with Alexander students

posted by Howard B. Owens in alexander, Alexander Central School, schools, education, news, arts.

alexanderstudentart2018.jpg

There are more than 1,000 pieces of student artwork, from middle and high school students, on display in the foyer of the Alexander Central School Auditorium and Wednesday's school board meeting, Trustee Rich Guarino drew attention to it and to the jazz ensemble that performed prior to the meeting.

He said he's heard over the years how students who perform music and participate in fine arts do better academically and he said that may just be anecdotal but he tends to believe it.

"I see the kids who are in the music program or the visual fine arts program and those are often the kids I see in other activities that the school has and it’s great to see," Guarino said.

Actually, there is some evidence that students who play music tend to do better academically. That seems to apply across artistic disciplines.

According to Guarino, more than half the students in the elementary grades are learning to play a musical instrument.  

"That's a huge percentage and it's great," Guarino said.

alexanderstudentart2018-2.jpg

alexanderstudentart2018-3.jpg

alexanderstudentart2018-4.jpg

alexanderstudentart2018-5.jpg

alexanderstudentart2018-6.jpg

alexanderstudentart2018-7.jpg

alexanderstudentart2018-8.jpg

