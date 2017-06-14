Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 14, 2017 - 2:49pm

Nails in the roadway at Ellicott Street and Ellicott Place, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news.

A police officer was able to clean up a bunch of nails found in the roadway of Ellicott Street and Ellicott Place, Batavia, a few minutes ago.

When the nails were first discovered, he requested a public works crew to the scene but canceled the call after getting the nails picked up.

This is the second incident today involving nails found in a road.  There was a report about three hours ago of nails in the roadway at Bank Street Road and Assemblyman R. Stephen Hawley Drive.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button