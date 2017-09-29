Name released of driver in fatal truck accident on Thruway

Press release:

On Thursday, September 28, 2017, at approximately 12:14 p.m., State Police were dispatched to investigate a serious injury Tractor Trailer accident on I-90, Westbound near Exit 47 & 48, in the Town of Stafford. The investigation at the scene revealed that the driver of the tractor-trailer William W. Frank, age 46, of Alden, NY was traveling Westbound on I-90, in the Town of Stafford and for an unknown reason drove off the right shoulder of the roadway and into a heavily wooded area. The driver of the tractor-trailer was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The accident is being investigated by New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU). No other vehicles were involved in the accident, no other injuries were reported.