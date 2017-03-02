Nearly two-thirds of voters support City Schools capital improvement project
More than 700 voters in the City School District turned out today to vote on a proposed $26.7 million capital improvement project and an overwhelming majority of voters checked the "Yes" box on their ballots.
In all, according to the unofficial results released by the school district, 710 people (or 72.6 percent) voted yes and 260 voted no.
The plan uses existing capital reserves plus state aid to undertake improvements at the district's four schools plus rebuild Van Detta Stadium into a more modern facility capable of hosting regional sporting events. School officials said the Vision 2020 plan will not result in a tax increase to support it.
Shameful. The BOE has had a fixation on upgrading Vandetta Stadium since Puzio.
The voters rightly rejected that project then.
They didn't have the decency to present this as 2 separate projects because they knew the voters would reject the stadium upgrades so they packaged the building upgrades, which despite this boards penchant for overbuilt infrastructure (see Robert Morris) probably deserved to be done, as a "zero tax rate" project.
Funny that no where in the information presented by the district was anything regarding the health risks (cancers and orthopedic injuries) for players playing on these surfaces. Nor was there any information regarding the costs associated with the necessary replacement of the turf every 8-10 years, to the tune of approximately $750,000. Funny how that happens.
Oh well Batavia, you bought it. Enjoy that "zero tax rate" while it lasts.
