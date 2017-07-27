July 27, 2017 - 6:03pm
New Dunkin' Donuts will power up electric cars for free
posted by Howard B. Owens in Dunkin' Donuts, batavia, business, news.
At the new Dunkin' Donuts on West Main Street, Batavia, you can get a free charge, if you have an electric car, to go with your morning jolt of coffee.
This is apparently a trend for Dunkin' Donuts with a few popping up around the country.
The charging station is listed on PlugShare -- a listing that might encourage drivers of electric cars to exit the Thruway in Batavia if they're a little low on energy.
