February 2, 2017 - 10:27am
Nursing home sale complete, county received full payment this morning
posted by Howard B. Owens in nursing home, genesee county, news.
County Manager Jay Gsell just announced that as of 7:56 a.m., Genesee County is out of the nursing home business.
The sale of the Genesee County Nursing Home to Premier Healthcare Management, LLC is complete after state regulators cleared the way for transfer of title.
The county has received payment in full in the $15.2 million transaction, Gsell said.
