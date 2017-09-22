O-A leadership students take on a big cause, assisting victims of hurricanes

The students in Tracy Schlagenhauf leadership class at Oakfield-Alabama High School saw the new of destruction in Texas and Florida in the aftermath of hurricanes Harvey and Irma and considered the friends and family they have in those states and decided they wanted to do something to help.

They wanted to do something more than just raise money. They wanted to provide assistance in a way that was more tangible, so they came up with the idea of creating school, cleaning and hygiene kits.

Now they're trying to rally not just their fellow students at the elementary school and high school, they're trying to get the whole community involved.

"We don't usually dive right in the projects but the kids felt very passionate about what has been happening in our country," Schlagenhauf said. "There are a lot of them who have family and friends that have been affected by Harvey and Irma. We wanted to do something to help so the kids formulated a plan and decided to do it."

The goal is to create 150 to 200 kits to send south. They're hoping to have school and community members donate the items directly (items can be dropped off at the school's attendance office) but monetary donations will be accepted to help pay for shipping.

Here are copies of flyers listing items needed: here, here, and here.

Junior Rebecca Cramer said she and her friends were upset by the news they saw coming out of Texas and Florida and really wanted to do something to help. She said people need help getting a new start and money alone isn't enough.

"I think that we're going to have a good turnout and since it's the elementary school and the high school," Cramer said. "I think we're going to have a lot of supplies and we will be able to make a lot of kits between the school kit, the cleaning kit and the hygiene kit, and we will be able to donate a lot."

Senior Juliana Makarevic said she was devastated when she saw the news coming out of Texas and Florida.

"I was very upset," she said. "I have family down there too so this helps out in their community. We're all working together to help a bigger cause."

Top photo: Bryson Tobolski, Seth Seppala, Trevor Maier, Lindsey Walton, Rebecca Cramer, Melissa Voltura, Serina Velleta, Juliana Makarevic, Evan Dusky, Nicholas Boumler, Erik Maier, and Lexie Tambe.