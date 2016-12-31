Online News. Community Views.

December 31, 2016 - 4:53pm

O-A's Cole O'Donnell named region's boys cross country runner of the year

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, Cross Country, oakfield-alabama.

Submitted by Peter Beuler from Oakfield-Alabama HS.

Junior Cole O'Donnell has been named the 2016 Genesee Region League Male Cross Country Runner of the Year.          

Cole is a two-time Genesee - Livingston League Cross Country All-Star and a one-time Genesee Region League Track and Field All-Star.  He helped lead his team to their fourth consecutive division championship and the program's first sectional championship since 2008 this Fall.

At Sectionals he finished 5th and came in 28th place out of 122 runners at the State Meet.

