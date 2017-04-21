Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 21, 2017 - 4:09pm

Oakfield-Alabama-Elba FAA wins $5K grant to support its projects

posted by Howard B. Owens in FAA, agriculture, oakfield-alabama, news.

o-affacheckapril2017.jpg

The Future Farmers of America chapter of Oakfield-Alabama-Elba received a $5,255 grant from the Tractor Supply Company and the National FFA. 

There were requests for funds totaling $86,170 from chapters in New York and only $27,911 was awarded to winning requests, including the $5,255 provided to OAE FAA to fund its projects, including a barn at Oakfield-Alabama High School that FAA members can use to raise livestock.

This will especially help FAA members who don't have property where they can raise livestock. FAA members will be able to sell their livestock at the annual 4-H Livestock Auction at the Genesee County Fair.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button