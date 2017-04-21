Oakfield-Alabama-Elba FAA wins $5K grant to support its projects

The Future Farmers of America chapter of Oakfield-Alabama-Elba received a $5,255 grant from the Tractor Supply Company and the National FFA.

There were requests for funds totaling $86,170 from chapters in New York and only $27,911 was awarded to winning requests, including the $5,255 provided to OAE FAA to fund its projects, including a barn at Oakfield-Alabama High School that FAA members can use to raise livestock.

This will especially help FAA members who don't have property where they can raise livestock. FAA members will be able to sell their livestock at the annual 4-H Livestock Auction at the Genesee County Fair.