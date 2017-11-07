Oakfield-Alabama inducts new Hall of Fame members

Press release:

Four Oakfield-Alabama graduates were recently inducted into the O-A Alumni Hall of Fame. Selection for the OA Alumni Hall of Fame is based on achievement after leaving OACS which includes a worthy record in more than one, and exemplary achievement in at least one of the following: Job-related achievements, Professional honors and awards, professional affiliations, publications, Civic or community involvement, Personal achievements/accomplishments and Positive impact on the communities in the Oakfield-Alabama School District. The 2017 inductees are:

Joe Cassidy- ‘62

After graduating from OACS, Joe served his country in the Vietnam War as a member of the US Army Signal Corps. His military service earned him numerous ribbons, awards, and medals.

Joe is a member of Hiram G. Luhman Post 626 the American Legion, where he has held several offices, a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 273 and is currently the Post Commander, a life member of Chapter 166 Disabled American Veterans, and a member of the Genesee County Joint Veterans Honor Guard.

Joe is a 50-year member of the Alabama Volunteer Fire Department where he been president and fire chief. He is a life member of Western New York Volunteer Fireman’s Association. Joe also served his community as a three-term councilman on the Alabama Town Board, Alabama town Historian, and president of the Alabama Historical Society, as well as a member of Association of Public Historians of New York State and Government-Appointed Historians of Western NY.

Joe's passion preserving the history of his beloved home town of Alabama, New York, included authoring books preserving records of Civil War soldiers, and many aspects of local history such as schools, churches, government, one on early accounts of crime in Alabama and one on recorded tales of “offbeat history”. He has researched and documented the lives of individuals from the town of Alabama who have distinguished themselves in their chosen field.

Joe headed up the acquiring and erection of a Veteran’s Memorial in the town of Alabama which was dedicated on August 5th, 2017.

Michael Cianfrini- 92

Michael graduated University of Albany in 1996 with a BA degree, earning his Juris Doctor from University of Pittsburgh Law School in 1999.

He was a practicing attorney in Pittsburgh for 5 years before moving back to Oakfield in 2004 to enter the general practice of law with his father with the Cianfrini Law Firm LLP.

Michael was elected as Genesee County Clerk in 2013, after serving for 10 years as a Councilman on Oakfield's town board, including three years as Town Supervisor. Michael was selected for Cornell Cooperative Extension's Leadership Genesee program in 2017.

In his free time, he coaches T-ball, softball, basketball and football in the Oakfield Youth Programs.

Travis Betters-‘94

Travis graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Agriculture Resource Managerial Economics. In 2001, he started his company, Brothers International Food Corporation with just 1 employee. The company has grown to over 40 employees and has offices in Rochester, North Carolina, Ecuador and China.

Brothers International includes an Ingredients Division, one of the largest importers of fruit concentrates and purées in the United States; Brothers All Natural, which makes 100% freeze-dried healthy snacks; and Lost Vineyards which imports ultra-value wines from across the globe.

Brothers International includes an Ingredients Division, one of the largest importers of fruit concentrates and purées in the United States; Brothers All Natural, which makes 100% freeze-dried healthy snacks; and Lost Vineyards which imports ultra-value wines from across the globe.

Brothers International believes in giving back to the community and has donated to several youth, education, religious, and health charities in Genesee County and western NY, including Wilmot Cancer Center and Golisano Children’s Hospital, home of the Travis and Katharine Betters Sibling Clubhouse, a supervised room for healthy children to enjoy, while their sibling receives care in the Hospital.

Justin Tretter- ‘02

Justin majored in molecular biology.at Grove City College, developing a passion for “serving the underserved” after participating in a medical mission trip to the Dominican Republic, He continued his education at St. George’s University School of Medicine, an international medical school, with students representing nearly 100 nations. Located in Grenada, West Indies, St. George’s gained him exposure to local hospitals of underdeveloped countries.

Justin returned to Western New York to complete his pediatric residency at Strong Hospital in Rochester, then moving to New York City, where he completed a 3-year fellowship in pediatric cardiology at NYU Langone Medical Center. Under the mentorship of internationally-renowned cardiologists met there, he developed into a “publishing machine” with 19 publications in peer-reviewed medical journals and 2 textbook chapters. To put his accomplishments into perspective - most fellows only have 1-2 publications at this time in their careers.

Justin chose to move to Cincinnati for the research opportunities their program offered. He is currently working in advanced cardiac imaging and continues collaboration with his UK-based mentors. His career continues to grow with his continued devotion to global health and contributing to the advancement of the cardiovascular and medical imaging fields.