Oakfield man dies in head-on collision on Route 33

Investigators are unsure why a 2004 Acura TSX driven by Tracy B. Carpenter, 54, of Oakfield, crossed the center line on Route 33 in Stafford just before 12:30 p.m. today and struck a westbound semi-truck head-on.

Carpenter was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Donald Coleman.

The weather was not a factor, according to the Sheriff's Office investigators. The road was dry and the sky was clear.

The accident closed Route 33 between Prole Road and Caswell Road for the entire afternoon. Stafford Fre is just now clearing the scene. The DEC's spill management crew is still working to clean up a fuel spill. National Grid was on scene to replace a utility pole that was broken when the semi-truck struck it.

The 2007 Western Star was driven by Fay B. Warner, 67, of Geneseo. Warner was not injured in the accident.

The crash is being investigated by deputies Jenna Ferrando, Joseph Loftus, Chris Erion, and the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Stafford Fire responded along with Byron Fire, South Byron Fire, and Bergen Fire to assist at the scene and block roads. Mercy EMS also responded. State Police also assisted at the scene.

