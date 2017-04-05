Oatka Creek Watershed Committee installing drain markers in Le Roy

Press release:

The Oatka Creek Watershed Committee, Inc. (OCWC) is indebted to the Victor L. Blood and Maudaline L. Blood Charitable Foundation Inc. for its generous support for our Storm Drain Marking Project in the Village of LeRoy.

Over the years of meeting and working with the community of LeRoy, we have hears so many stories and found memories of the creek. Anyone can see why this place holds a very special place in the hearts of the residents. The committee is currently working to complete the marking of storm drains in the village that run directly to the creek. Storm water run off is a leading cause of water pollution. We will be securing metal medallions that jave sayings like “No Dumping” and “Drains to Creek” on them. Last year, over 100 markers were installed. This year, we are hoping to mark 400!

Come and help OCWC finish installing markers on storm drains around the Village! It’s fun & easy, and helps remind folks that what goes down the drain, ends up in the Oatka Creek.

We will be meeting April 15 – the Saturday right before Easter – at 8:30 AM in the parking lot behind the LeRoy United Methodist Church (off Trigon Park). We will be working until Noon. We have all the supplies, so just bring yourself and wear comfortable shoes.

Rain Date: April 29th-same time-same place

If you can lend a hand, give Pete a call at 585.538.2223 or email him at [email protected]