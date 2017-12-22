Office of Chris Collins distributes holiday cheer to area veterans from local school children
Press release:
Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) today released the following statement offering his appreciation to elementary school students, businesses, and community organizations from around the 27th District for participating in his “Holiday Mail for Veterans” program. The office collected more than 1,500 holiday cards and delivered them to veterans at the Buffalo and Batavia VA facilities.
“I am proud of the tremendous support we received for our Holiday Mail for Veterans program from around the 27th District,” Congressman Collins said. “This program is a great opportunity for young students and other community organizations to say thank you and share some holiday cheer with the men and women who bravely served our country.
"I would like to thank everyone who participated and extend my very best to our veterans and active duty personnel and their families this holiday season.”
“We appreciate the support of our community for Veterans at VA Western New York Healthcare System,” said Paul Crews, interim Healthcare System director. “The cards with thoughtful messages brighten up their days knowing someone has taken the time to think about them at holiday time.”
Each year, Congressman Collins’ office reaches out to all NY-27 elementary schools to join together to show our appreciation during the holiday season. This is the first year cards were delivered to VA hospitals.
Below is a list of the 2017 “Holiday Mail for Veterans” participants:
Geneseo Elementary School – Geneseo
Livonia Elementary School – Livonia
York Central Elementary School – Retsof
Bloomfield Elementary School – East Bloomfield
Lewiston-Porter Primary Education Center – Lewiston-Porter
Charles A. Upson Elementary School – Lockport
North Park Junior High – Lockport
Hyde Park Elementary School – Niagara Falls
Colonial Village Elementary School – Niagara-Wheatfield
Blasdell Elementary – Blasdell
Clarence Center Elementary School – Clarence Center
Highland Elementary School – Derby
Parkdale Elementary – East Aurora
Wales Primary – East Aurora
Eden Elementary – Eden
GLP Primary School – Eden
Charlotte Avenue School – Hamburg
Union Pleasant Elementary – Hamburg
Harold O. Brumsted Elementary – Holland
Ellicott Elementary School – Orchard Park
Colden Elementary School – Springville-Griffith
Northwood Elementary School – West Seneca
Alexander Elementary School – Alexander
John Kennedy Intermediate School – Batavia
Byron-Bergen Elementary School – Bergen
Wolcott Street Elementary School – Le Roy
Dorothy B. Bunce Elementary School – Pavillion
Manor Intermediate School – Honeoye Falls
Monica B. Leary Elementary School – Rush
Perry Elementary School – Perry
Warsaw Elementary School – Warsaw
West Elementary School – West Seneca
Avon Primary School – Avon
Avon High School – Avon
Royalton-Hartland Elementary School – Gasport
Geraldine J. Mann Elementary – Niagara Falls
Marilla Primary School – Marilla
Camp Stella Maris School Age Program -- Livonia
Geneseo Girl Scouts – Geneseo
YMCA Preschool
4H Scottsburg Leaders – Scottsburg
Arbor Realty – Williamsville
Attica Elementary School – Attica
Kendall Elementary -- Kendall
Photos of cards, decorations, and letters from Jackson School, Byron-Bergen and Pavilion.
Blah...Blah...Blah....look at me.
What a phony.
There are a lot of organizations and businesses that do things for the troops this time of year that don't find it necessary to issue a press release about it.
They do it because it's the right thing to do.
Recent comments