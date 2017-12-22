Office of Chris Collins distributes holiday cheer to area veterans from local school children

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) today released the following statement offering his appreciation to elementary school students, businesses, and community organizations from around the 27th District for participating in his “Holiday Mail for Veterans” program. The office collected more than 1,500 holiday cards and delivered them to veterans at the Buffalo and Batavia VA facilities.

“I am proud of the tremendous support we received for our Holiday Mail for Veterans program from around the 27th District,” Congressman Collins said. “This program is a great opportunity for young students and other community organizations to say thank you and share some holiday cheer with the men and women who bravely served our country.

"I would like to thank everyone who participated and extend my very best to our veterans and active duty personnel and their families this holiday season.”

“We appreciate the support of our community for Veterans at VA Western New York Healthcare System,” said Paul Crews, interim Healthcare System director. “The cards with thoughtful messages brighten up their days knowing someone has taken the time to think about them at holiday time.”

Each year, Congressman Collins’ office reaches out to all NY-27 elementary schools to join together to show our appreciation during the holiday season. This is the first year cards were delivered to VA hospitals.

Below is a list of the 2017 “Holiday Mail for Veterans” participants:

Geneseo Elementary School – Geneseo

Livonia Elementary School – Livonia

York Central Elementary School – Retsof

Bloomfield Elementary School – East Bloomfield

Lewiston-Porter Primary Education Center – Lewiston-Porter

Charles A. Upson Elementary School – Lockport

North Park Junior High – Lockport

Hyde Park Elementary School – Niagara Falls

Colonial Village Elementary School – Niagara-Wheatfield

Blasdell Elementary – Blasdell

Clarence Center Elementary School – Clarence Center

Highland Elementary School – Derby

Parkdale Elementary – East Aurora

Wales Primary – East Aurora

Eden Elementary – Eden

GLP Primary School – Eden

Charlotte Avenue School – Hamburg

Union Pleasant Elementary – Hamburg

Harold O. Brumsted Elementary – Holland

Ellicott Elementary School – Orchard Park

Colden Elementary School – Springville-Griffith

Northwood Elementary School – West Seneca

Alexander Elementary School – Alexander

John Kennedy Intermediate School – Batavia

Byron-Bergen Elementary School – Bergen

Wolcott Street Elementary School – Le Roy

Dorothy B. Bunce Elementary School – Pavillion

Manor Intermediate School – Honeoye Falls

Monica B. Leary Elementary School – Rush

Perry Elementary School – Perry

Warsaw Elementary School – Warsaw

West Elementary School – West Seneca

Avon Primary School – Avon

Avon High School – Avon

Royalton-Hartland Elementary School – Gasport

Geraldine J. Mann Elementary – Niagara Falls

Marilla Primary School – Marilla

Camp Stella Maris School Age Program -- Livonia

Geneseo Girl Scouts – Geneseo

YMCA Preschool

4H Scottsburg Leaders – Scottsburg

Arbor Realty – Williamsville

Attica Elementary School – Attica

Kendall Elementary -- Kendall