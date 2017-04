A one-car motor vehicle accident, unknown injuries, is reported in the area of 2776 Lockport Road, Oakfield.

A single caller reports hearing a noise and now hears a car horn.

Oakfield Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 11:15 p.m.: Traffic being shut down at Lewiston and Lockport.

UPDATE 11:17 p.m.: Mercy EMS can continue non-emergency. "It seems like we might have a sign off," reports a chief.