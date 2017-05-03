Online News. Community Views.

May 3, 2017 - 11:14am

One of four men arrested following home invasion on Central Avenue sent to prison for five years

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

One of the four men accused of a home invasion burglary on Central Avenue in October was sentenced to five years in prison this morning by County Court Judge Charles Zambito.

Marquis Saddler entered a guilty plea March 31 to attempted burglary, 2nd, a class D violent felony, and admitted to being a second felony offender.

As a second felony offender, he faced a maximum prison term of from three to seven years.

District Attorney Lawrence Friedman sought the maximum and defense attorney Fred Rarick requested a three-year term.

After Saddler's five-year stint he will be placed on parole for five years.

Cases are still pending for Daniel Gilbert, Adante Davis and Oliver Thomas.

