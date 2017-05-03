One of four men arrested following home invasion on Central Avenue sent to prison for five years
One of the four men accused of a home invasion burglary on Central Avenue in October was sentenced to five years in prison this morning by County Court Judge Charles Zambito.
Marquis Saddler entered a guilty plea March 31 to attempted burglary, 2nd, a class D violent felony, and admitted to being a second felony offender.
As a second felony offender, he faced a maximum prison term of from three to seven years.
District Attorney Lawrence Friedman sought the maximum and defense attorney Fred Rarick requested a three-year term.
After Saddler's five-year stint he will be placed on parole for five years.
Cases are still pending for Daniel Gilbert, Adante Davis and Oliver Thomas.
Recent comments