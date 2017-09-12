Online News. Community Views.

September 12, 2017 - 11:51am

One trespass arrest at Matchbox 20 concert at Darien Lake

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, darien lake, Darien, news, darien lake performing arts center.

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Matchbox 20 Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Monday:

Getchen L. Demeo, 52 of Coachmans Lane, Hamburg, is charged with trespass after allegedly opening an emergency exit and entering the Seagrams viewing deck where she had no right to be.

