September 12, 2017
One trespass arrest at Matchbox 20 concert at Darien Lake
The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Matchbox 20 Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Monday:
Getchen L. Demeo, 52 of Coachmans Lane, Hamburg, is charged with trespass after allegedly opening an emergency exit and entering the Seagrams viewing deck where she had no right to be.
