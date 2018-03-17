Online News. Community Views.

March 17, 2018 - 7:47am

'Otto,' a German shorthair pointer, missing in Corfu

posted by Howard B. Owens in pets, animals, corfu, news.

 

img_20180317_052937lost.jpg

Otto, a German Shorthair Pointer, doesn't like the cold, but he may be out there somewhere or holed up in a nice cozy home if somebody had taken him in, but his owner, Katie Grant, is devastated that he's missing.

He was last seen in the area of Genesee Street near Ellenwood Road in Corfu.

He has an orange collar.

Katie can be reached at 585 297 0721 or 716 939 0330

She said he will seek out people and try to get inside homes to escape the cold.

"Bring my baby home," she said. "He's never been lost before."

