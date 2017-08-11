Online News. Community Views.

August 11, 2017 - 7:05pm

Owner of former church in Oakfield told she can't open retail store at location

posted by Howard B. Owens in planning, Oakfield, news, land use.

The Oakfield resident who owns the former St. Micheal's Episcopal Church on South Main Street was told Thursday night that she might be able to open a small retail store in the building.

The church building at 15 South Main St., next to the 7-Eleven in Oakfield, isn't zoned for commercial.

When the application first came forward, County Planning Director Felipe Oltramari thought the owner, Denise Linsey, would qualify for a home-occupation exemption, but it turns out Linsey doesn't live on the property.  The property does have a house on it, but it is a rental property.

Oltramari said to qualify as a home-occupation, the property resident must be the owner or an immediate family member of the owner.

Linsey, a Mary Kay distributor,  was planning to use the church as an outlet for customers to view Mary Kay products.

The county planning board doesn't have final say in the decision. Their vote is a recommendation to the local planning board, which can still grant the variance with a majority-plus-one vote.

Oltramari suggested Linsey seek a rezone of the property. Linsey said the house and the church are too close together. Oltarmari said that could be addressed with a variance on the setback.

