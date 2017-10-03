Pair of Orleans County resident accused of illegally dumping tires at the Iroquois Wildlife Refuge

A resident in Alabama near the Iroquois Wildlife Refuge reportedly spotted two men with a pickup bed full of worn tires dumping them in the wetlands at about 10:42 a.m. Thursday and reported it to State Police.

Arrested were James H. Calus, 45, of Medina, and Jerry E. Nichols, 64, of Albion.

Both were issued appearance tickets for an alleged violation of the State's Environmental Conservation Law, section 9-0303, for illegal dumping on state land.

The incident occurred in the area of 1101 Casey Road, Alabama.