Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation announces annual scholarship winner

Alexis Hoerner is the winner of the 2017 Paolo Busti Scholarship, which the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation awarded at their annual dinner last night at Terry Hills. Alexis, Lexi, was among five finalists.

She is a student at Batavia High School. She holds an overall GPA of 95 and ranks 19th in a class of 175. Lexi is a member of the National Honor Society as well as the National Art Honor Society. She has received numerous honors and awards, including a commendation in the 2016 Congressional Art Competition NY 27th District, and the Bob Heischman Award for Excellence in Creativity in Drawing as well as various school awards for outstanding achievement in art, printmaking, portfolio, sculpture, and excellence and creativity in drawing.

Lexi is a member of the BHS varsity swim team and has volunteered with various local community organizations including the Lions Club, YWCA, Crossroads House, and Genesee County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). She has also served as a BHS Link Leader and with the Art Department Stage Crew at Batavia High School.

Lexi plans to attend Canisius College in the fall where she will continue her studies in Studio Art.

Below, she is pictured with her parents Karen Cutitta and Michael Hoerner.