Passenger in accident yesterday in Alabama succumbs to injuries

An 81-year-old man from Medina who was a passenger in a sedan that drove under the trailer of a big rig died just before 5 p.m. yesterday, according to State Police.

Purcil E. Buzard suffered severe trauma in the accident, according to sources, and was taken to was flown by Mercy Flight to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accident was reported at about 9:30 a.m. yesterday at the intersection Route 77 and Route 63 in Alabama. A tractor trailer that was eastbound on Lewiston Road was making a right-hand turn onto southbound Alleghany Road. A sedan driven by Donna L. Wolter, 69, of Medina, allegedly failed to stop at the four-way stop. The car went under the trailer and its roof was sheared off and then hit a vacant building on the southwest corner of the intersection. It bounced off the building and hit a sedan stopped on Lewiston Road.

Wolter suffered head injuries.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of the accident.