Paul Kessler named principal of Batavia High School

When this year's seniors at Batavia High School are handed their diploma's this spring, they will see a familiar face, a face they've known since they were kindergartners in the City School District -- Paul Kessler.

This winter, Kessler will end a 13-year run as the principle of John Kennedy School and become principal of Batavia High School. He was appointed to the new position tonight by the school board. He begins his new position Dec. 22, the first day of Christmas break.

His 16-year-old daughter, now a sophomore at BHS, but also once a student at JK, also approved of the move.

"I wasn't sure how she would react but she got a big smile on her face and she said, 'Dad, kids that went to John Kennedy, they still talk about John Kennedy. They really respect you.' So when your own daughter feels like it's a good thing, that's pretty confirming."

Kessler also got a ringing endorsement from Superintendent Chris Dailey during the board meeting.

"You have a lot of people behind you," Dailey said. "You’re going to do great things. Your dedication to your community and your school is outstanding. We can only expect great results, so no pressure. But, hey, you do the great things you do here at John Kennedy at the high school the high school will have the same kind of results we’ve seen here."

Kessler, originally from Utica, started his teaching career in Rochester. He was a kindergarten teacher, a second-grade teacher, a reading specialist and an instructional coach for three years before moving to Batavia.

He has a daughter who is a junior at Boston University, two children attending BHS, and a child who is a student at JK.

One hallmark of Kessler's oversight of JK is his promotion of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and design, math) and he's looking forward to continuing that effort at the high school level.

"I think you know we always have the instructional challenges of a small city district especially in the performance of some economically disadvantaged students, particularly in the areas STEAM," Kessler said. "Those are some of the areas that are a challenge for any small city district. I'm excited about having that connection between what we do in the elementary school all the way up through high school."