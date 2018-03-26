Pavilion fire holds annual dinner, presents awards

Chad Freeman was named Pavilion fire's Firefighter of the Year, but he's on vacation so he couldn't be at the award's ceremony and dinner on Saturday night, so he got a picture of Chief Dewey Murrock and emcee Josh Finler, from Le Roy fire, holding his award.

Doug Logsdon became the fourth current member of the Pavilion Fire Department to reach the milestone of 50 active years of service. The awards were presented by Doug Wright, also a 50-year active member.

Kathleen Wright received the Life Member Award, presented by David Wright.

The department also installed its 2018 officers.

Department officers are: Dewey Murrock, chief; John Weis, 1st assistant chief; DR Roblee, 2nd assistant chief; captains Tyler Schiski, Mike Wright, Chad Freeman, Josh Mess, and Bryen Murrock; lieutenants Kelly Kraft, Nick Saravullo, Jason True, and Nick Taylor; Gerald Feurch, fire police captain; and Bill Kegler and Nick Wright are safety officers.

The social officers are: Donna Davis, president; Paul Dougherty, vice president; Bill Carrigan, treasurer; Kathy Wright, recording secretary; and Kelly Kraft, financial secretary.