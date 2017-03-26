Pavilion Firefighter of the Year: Tyler Schiske

Tyler Schiske, on the right with Chief Dewey Murrock, was named Pavilion's Firefighter of the Year, during the department's annual dinner at its Fire Hall on Saturday night.

The Pavilion Volunteer Fire Department's officers for 2017 are: Dewey Murrock, chief, John Weis, 1st assistant chief, Donald Roblee, 2nd assistant chief, Tyler Schiske, Paul Dougherty, Wayne Taylor, captains, Mike Wright and Chad Freeman, lieutenants, Dough Wright, fire police captain, Bill Kegler and Dick Park, safety officers, and Dougherty, Schiske and Taylor are training officers.

The social officers are: Nick Wright, president, Paul Dougherty, vice president, Bill Carrigan, treasurer, Kathy Wright, recording secretary and Kelly Kraft, financial secretary.