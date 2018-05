Jerod Matthew Baltz, 38, of Sparks Road, Pavilion, is charged with rape 1st and criminal sexual act 1st. Sparks is accused of sexual intercourse with another person by forcible compulsion on March 18 at a location on Sparks Road, Pavilion. He was arraigned in Town of Pavilion Court and remanded to the Genesee County Jail in lieu $25,000 bail.