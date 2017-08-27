Online News. Community Views.

August 27, 2017 - 8:23pm

Pedestrian hit in front of Flying J, Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, pembroke, news, notify.

A car vs. pedestrian accident is reported on Route 77 in front of the Flying J, Pembroke. 

Pembroke Fire and Indian Falls Fire along with Mercy EMS. 

Mercy Flight also dispatched. 

Corfu Fire requested to shutdown all northbound traffic at Route 5.

UPDATE 8:26 p.m.: Southbound traffic shutdown at the interchange. 

UPDATE 8:30 p.m.: ETA for Mercy Flight #5 out of Batavia is six to eight minutes. Landing zone at the Town Hall. 

UPDATE 8:36 p.m.: Mercy Flight on the ground. 

UPDATE 8:58 p.m.: Mercy Flight in the air. Flying to Women's and Children's Hospital in Buffalo. Road reopened. Pembroke and Indian Falls back in service. 

