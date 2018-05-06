Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 6, 2018 - 11:47pm

Pedestrian struck by car on Buell Street

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

buellaccmay72018.jpg

A person has been struck by a car on Buell Street.

City Fire on scene reporting one person down in the roadway.

The first Batavia PD officer on scene asked for another patrol to respond.

City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 12:14 a.m. It turns out the patient may not have been struck by the vehicle according to a police officer on scene.  The patient may have been trying to ride on top of the car or had jumped on the car. The driver may know the patient. The patient is a 19-year-old male. He was transported to UMMC with road rash and for evaluation of a possible head injury. The investigation is continuing.

buellaccmay72018-2.jpg

buellaccmay72018-3.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button