Pedestrian struck by car on Buell Street

A person has been struck by a car on Buell Street.

City Fire on scene reporting one person down in the roadway.

The first Batavia PD officer on scene asked for another patrol to respond.

City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 12:14 a.m. It turns out the patient may not have been struck by the vehicle according to a police officer on scene. The patient may have been trying to ride on top of the car or had jumped on the car. The driver may know the patient. The patient is a 19-year-old male. He was transported to UMMC with road rash and for evaluation of a possible head injury. The investigation is continuing.