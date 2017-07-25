Pembroke 10-U team wins regional tournament

Photo submitted by Jason Ball. Article by Jason Ball.

Champions!!!! Is the new title for a group of Pembroke baseball players that won the annual 10U Nunda baseball tournament this Sunday in Nunda.

The tournament was composed of seven teams Pembroke, Arkport, Campbell, Nunda, Letchworth, Perry, and Wayland.

The tournament started on Tuesday night with Pembroke facing off against Nunda.

Nunda took the first game 16-10.

"It was a good tough fought game, our team grinded back but we came up short," said Jason Ball Head Coach of the Dragons. "My assistants Jason Hootman, Jeff Abbatiello and I made a few changes stayed positive with our players and kept at it. Our team is resilient, and we believe we work harder than anyone out there and it shows on days like this."

The Dragons went on to beat Letchworth 8-4 in the next round and tied with them for first place in their pool.

Nunda, Letchworth, and Pembroke were all tied 1-1.

Nunda had 26 runs against Letchworth and Pembroke each had 20 runs against, a coin flip would decide the #1 seed and Pembroke won.

Ready to battle into the semi-finals, Pembroke would take on #2 seed Campbell and come out victorious in a 6-3 final.

The Championship game would be decided Sunday between Pembroke and Perry.

"It was a fantastic game," Ball said. "Our boys came right out in the first inning and put two runs on the board and never looked back".

The Dragons won the matchup 10-4 to take the trophy back to their home town.

"As a tournament coach, you have to ask yourself what is our goal. Ours originally was to just get experience, then we were competitive, then we won. What more can you ask for from 9-10 year old kids? These are a fantastic group of kids and the great thing about this team is there is only three 10-year-olds so our team is young and hungry for the game. Two of our 10-year-olds were the ace pitchers of the tournament."

Owen Hootman and Evan Schwerthoffer each pitched 12 innings in the tournament and combined for an impressive total of 55 strikeouts.

"These two boys have been our pitchers for the last two years and have worked very hard at their craft to be this successful," Bell said.

Kylan Ball led the way at the plate with 8 hits .667 average, 5 RBIs, 7 stolen bases, 8 runs scored and 4 doubles.

"Our boys brought out the bats," Ball said.

Trey Newton had three extra base hits and hit .600. Anthony Abbatiello had 7 hits, for a .467 average. Aiden Baldulf, Owen Hootman, and Evan Schwerthoffer all hit over .400.

The Pembroke team: Head Coach Jason Ball, assistant coaches Jason Hootman and Jeff Abbatiello, Players: Trey Newton, Kylan Ball,Owen Hootman,Evan Schwerthoffer, Anthony Abbatiello, Nolan Ball, Owen Shultz, Aiden Balduf, Brien Tyoe, Jayden Bridge, Landen Santini, Dylan Vaughn