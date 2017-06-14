Pembroke discus thrower picks up medals at state championships

Pembroke senior Kilian Lewis, captain of the track and field team, earned third place in the Class D2 state championship this past Friday with a discus throw of 159'8" feet. The finish earned him a spot in the Federation Games on Saturday, and he earned third, among all schools, large and small, with a throw of 161'.

Lewis, who holds the school record with a throw of 164' 6.5", will compete for St. John Fisher next year.

Photos and info submitted by Aaron Burch.