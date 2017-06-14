Online News. Community Views.

June 14, 2017 - 1:13pm

Pembroke discus thrower picks up medals at state championships

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, track and field, sports.

pembroketrackdsc_0669.jpg

Pembroke senior Kilian Lewis, captain of the track and field team, earned third place in the Class D2 state championship this past Friday with a discus throw of 159'8" feet. The finish earned him a spot in the Federation Games on Saturday, and he earned third, among all schools, large and small, with a throw of 161'.

Lewis, who holds the school record with a throw of 164' 6.5", will compete for St. John Fisher next year.

Photos and info submitted by Aaron Burch.

pembroketrackdsc_0651.jpg

