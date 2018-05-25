Pembroke eliminated from sectionals in game at Dwyer Stadium

Avon came into Dwyer Stadium on Thursday and crushed Pembroke's dreams of advancing to the championship game for the Class Class C1 Section V championship.

Avon scored 13 runs and held Pembroke to one.

Also on Thursday, Bolivar beat Notre Dame 4-0 in the Class D1 semifinal.

In the Class A2 semifinal, Batavia dominated Aquinas for a convincing 10-5 win to advance to the championship game at 1 p.m., Saturday, against Wayne in Colburn.