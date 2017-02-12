Pembroke Fire District hosts first awards and installation dinner in about 20 years

David Olsen was named Firefighter of the Year for the Pembroke Fire District at the district's awards and installation dinner last night at Quality Inn & Suites in Batavia.

It's the first such dinner for the Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments in about 20 years.

Kevin Ross was named EMS provider of the year, but he was unable to attend the dinner.

The officers for 2017 are:

Firematic: Chief, Jamie Waff; Assistant Chief, Edwin Mileham, Jr.; Assistant Chie, Greg Warren; Assistant Chief, James Garrett; Assistant Chief, Ed Swiatowy; EMS Captain-Pembroke, Kevin Ross; EMS Captain-Indian Falls, Lu Anne Mileham; Line Captain-Pembroke, Peter Sformo; Fire Police Captain-Indian Falls, Lu Anne Mileham; Training Officer, Colby Sanner

Administrative officers for Pembroke: President, Greg Warren; Vice President, Randi Garrett; Secretary, Rachel Reiss; Treasurer, Brenda Swiatowy.

Administrative officers for Indian Falls: President, George Klotzbach; Vice President, Lu Anne Mileham; Secretary, Andrew Dibble; Treasurer, Lu Anne Mileham.

Directors: Brenda Swiatowy, Ed Swiatowy, Greg Warren, Autumn Waff, Randi Garrett, James Garrett, Tyler Smith Amanda Smith.

Commissioners: Ron Tyx, Chairman, Heidi Librock, Secretary/Treasurer, Norm Waff, Jim Reinhardt, Colby Sanner, Adam Schafer.

Chief Jamie Waff received an award of appreciation for his years of service to the district.