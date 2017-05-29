Pembroke math teacher dies in ATV accident

A math teacher a Pembroke Junior-Senior High School, Dawn Krol, died last night following an ATV accident, according to a letter sent to district parents today.

The letter does not specify where the accident occurred or provide further details about the accident.

"Ms. Krol was an exemplary teacher in every way and we will miss her greatly," Principal Nathan Work wrote in the letter to parents. "Her commitment to teaching and love for our students can be an example to all of us."

Work said counselors will be available to meet with students this week to provide emotional support and help them cope with her death.

"Because of our close school community, this death touches everyone at school," Work wrote.