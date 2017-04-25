Person dies in one-car crash in Alabama

A person died in a one-car crash in the area 7681 Alleghany Road, Alabama, at about 5 p.m. today.

State Police have no details on the accident available yet and the name of the victim is not yet available.

The accident is under investigation.

Alabama Fire responded to the scene.

Pembroke and Indian Falls were both dispatched for traffic control, but Pembroke was canceled soon after the dispatch and Indian Falls cleared the scene about 20 minutes later.

UPDATE: The driver is identified as Joseph Manley, 19, of Albion. He was driving a 2006 Ford F250. He was traveling northbound on Route 77 and crossed the southbound lane and struck a tree on the west side of the roadway. Manley was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Jeffrey McIntire. (Photo provided by State Police.)

(Initial Report)