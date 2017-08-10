Online News. Community Views.

August 10, 2017 - 10:13am

Person has leg trapped in equipment at business in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Le Roy.

Mercy Flight is being dispatched to a location on Gilbert Street for an apparent industrial accident at a local business.

The first report was a man's leg was trapped in a conveyor belt, then in an elevator.

The patient is conscious and alert.

The location is PCOR, 135 Gilbert St., Le Roy.

Le Roy fire and Le Roy ambulance responded. Le Roy PD on scene.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: Mercy Flight won't be necessary. The aircraft's response is canceled.

