Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 17, 2018 - 12:25am

Person has reportedly fallen over a cliff off Circular Hill Road, Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, news.

A caller reports that a friend has fallen over a cliff in the area of 8425 Circular Hill Road, Le Roy.

The caller reports his friend called him on a mobile phone. He said he cannot see his friend but can talk to him.

Law enforcement along with Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 12:27 a.m.: A fire chief is requesting all manpower stage at the fire hall. He's at the scene.

UPDATE 12:29 a.m.: A UTV requested to the scene.

UPDATE (By Billie) 12:47 a.m.: The victim who fell has been located and possibly has a broken foot. He is being taken via North Street Road to a nearby ambulance for transport to a hospital. His friend, the caller, is uninjured; safe inside a vehicle. Bergen Fire Department was called to assist, but put back in service.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button