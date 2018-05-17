Person has reportedly fallen over a cliff off Circular Hill Road, Le Roy

A caller reports that a friend has fallen over a cliff in the area of 8425 Circular Hill Road, Le Roy.

The caller reports his friend called him on a mobile phone. He said he cannot see his friend but can talk to him.

Law enforcement along with Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 12:27 a.m.: A fire chief is requesting all manpower stage at the fire hall. He's at the scene.

UPDATE 12:29 a.m.: A UTV requested to the scene.

UPDATE (By Billie) 12:47 a.m.: The victim who fell has been located and possibly has a broken foot. He is being taken via North Street Road to a nearby ambulance for transport to a hospital. His friend, the caller, is uninjured; safe inside a vehicle. Bergen Fire Department was called to assist, but put back in service.