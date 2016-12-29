Person of interest in shooting on Jackson Street not yet located

Police have yet to locate Jeremy "Boog" Armstrong, a person of interest in a shooting that occurred Dec. 2 in the area of 107 Jackson St., Batavia.

Investigators have been attempting to locate Armstrong since the shooting, which sent a man to the hospital reportedly with a chest and shoulder wound.

Det. Todd Crossett said this morning that Armstrong's whereabouts are still unknown and there is no new information available in the case.

Armstrong is described as a light-skinned male black about 5’10”- 6’ with a thin build. He has a deformity to his right ear and also to one of his hands.

Police say, if seen, do not confront Armstrong, but call 9-1-1 immediately. Information can also be supplied to Batavia PD through the confidential tip line at 345-6370, or Det. Sgt. Crossett at 345-6353.

Also, regarding the Key Bank robbery two days ago, Crossett said police have received hundreds of tips and are currently working through the leads.