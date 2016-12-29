Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 29, 2016 - 9:25am

Person of interest in shooting on Jackson Street not yet located

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

bpdpoidec2016boogsingle.jpgPolice have yet to locate Jeremy "Boog" Armstrong, a person of interest in a shooting that occurred Dec. 2 in the area of 107 Jackson St., Batavia.

Investigators have been attempting to locate Armstrong since the shooting, which sent a man to the hospital reportedly with a chest and shoulder wound.  

Det. Todd Crossett said this morning that Armstrong's whereabouts are still unknown and there is no new information available in the case.

Armstrong is described as a light-skinned male black about 5’10”- 6’ with a thin build. He has a deformity to his right ear and also to one of his hands.

Police say, if seen, do not confront Armstrong, but call 9-1-1 immediately.  Information can also be supplied to Batavia PD through the confidential tip line at 345-6370, or Det. Sgt. Crossett at 345-6353.

Also, regarding the Key Bank robbery two days ago, Crossett said police have received hundreds of tips and are currently working through the leads.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2016

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button