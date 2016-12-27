Person reportedly ejected from vehicle in accident on Clinton Street Road, Stafford

A motor-vehicle accident with ejection is reported in the area of 5631 Clinton Street Road, near Mill Road, in Stafford.

Stafford fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 11:22 p.m.: This is a two-vehicle collision with injuries. Extrication is required. The county Highway Department is notified that the roadway is extremely icy. Route 33 at Prole Road will be shut down. Mutual aid is requested from South Byron fire police to shut down Route 33 at Route 237.

UPDATE 11:47 p.m.: This was a head-on collision involving two vans. No one is believed to be seriously injured, although one person was unconscious at the time first responders arrived. A total of four people were involved; three of them were taken to area hospitals, primarily for evaluation. There was an ejection, but no entrapment.The accident occurred about 25 yards northeast of the Thruway overpass on Clinton Street Road (Route 33). The roadway there is described as being like "nothing but a thin sheet of ice."

UPDATE 12:38 a.m.: Stafford assignment back in service.