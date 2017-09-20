Online News. Community Views.

September 20, 2017 - 6:42pm

Person shot in area of Watson and Evans, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, crime, news, notify.

One person is in surgery at ECMC and three other people are being detained following a shooting near Watson and Evans streets, City of Batavia, shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Chief Shawn Heubusch said one of the three people detained is a possible suspect and the other two potential witnesses.

The victim was shot in the wrist and belly.  The victim was flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC.

The three people of interest reportedly fled to a house on Maple Street, which was surrounded by police and the three eventually surrendered.  

Police were initially dispatched to a report of several people fighting on Thorpe Street. When they arrived on scene, officers learned of a shooting victim in a nearby house who was seeking medical treatment. Mercy EMS was called to the scene.

Heubusch said more information will be released when it becomes available.

September 20, 2017 - 7:47pm
alvin tufts
Every time someone farts you post it immediately and update later if need be. Then a real story happens at 4:30 but you posted nothing about a shooting or mercy flight being called in for 2 hours.

