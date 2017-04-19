Online News. Community Views.

April 19, 2017 - 8:47am

Photo: Batavia Middle School family night

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Middle School, batavia, schools, education, news.

bmsfamilynightapril182017.jpg

Jeff Maziel, of Nickle City Reptiles and Exotics, brought out a boa constrictor and invited some of the children in the audience to come up and hold it during Family Night at Batavia Middle School on Tuesday night.

bmsfamilynightapril182017-2.jpg

Isabelle Stearns meets Paris, a tracking K-9 with State Police. Paris's handler is Trooper Frank Velletta.

bmsfamilynightapril182017-3.jpg

Zharia Newton, 12, and Jeannine Mobley, work on a Mexican-themed collage.

bmsfamilynightapril182017-4.jpg

Asa Wooten, 13, dances to some mariachi music.

bmsfamilynightapril182017-5.jpg

Hailey Kirkpatric, 11, draws a book cover.

bmsfamilynightapril182017-6.jpg

bmsfamilynightapril182017-7.jpg

bmsfamilynightapril182017cat.jpg

bmsfamilynightapril182017-9.jpg

