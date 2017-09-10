Online News. Community Views.

September 10, 2017 - 3:22pm

Photo: Batavia Middle School lit in blue

bmsbluesep2017.jpg

As part of the lighting upgrades for Batavia City Schools included in the capital improvement project was a new exterior LED lighting system for Batavia Middle School. The LED lights are more energy efficient, but they also let school officials decorate the school in colored lights. Last night, the school was bathed in blue.

Photo courtesy Principal Ashley John Grillo.

