October 25, 2017 - 3:40pm

Photo: Batavia PD helps kick off 'Lunch with a Pro' at Batavia HS

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia PD, batavia, Batavia HS, news.

lunchwithprooct252017.jpg

Batavia HS kicked off its monthly "Lunch with a Pro" series today, with the first career-minded guests coming from the Batavia PD.

Lunch with a Pro, organized by Anita Strollo, is a chance for high school students to learn first-hand from people in the community about different career opportunities.

Today, students who took time out during their lunch period, enjoyed pizza while touring the department's emergency response vehicle and talking with officers about what it takes to become a police officer and what its like once you make it.

